Liveclicker Releases Adaptive Personalization

Liveclicker today released a suite of adaptive personalization tools for its flagship product, RealTime Email.

Adaptive Personalization applies automation to testing, targeting, and optimization of email messages to aid users with campaign testing, decisioning and setup, targeting and segmentation, and data integration.

"The marketers who are winning at the personalization game have discovered how to activate customer data at scale," said Justin Foster, co-founder and vice president of market development at Liveclicker, in a statement. "These new industry advances give sophisticated marketers an even sharper edge: an automated way to adapt their personalization in real time to power the most potent digital consumer interactions."

Included in the release are the following capabilities:

Adaptive Testing, in which a test is continuously applied to a subset of email recipients over time, enabling winning tests to evolve for both promotional and triggered email programs;

Adaptive Experiences, allowing email marketers to leverage a single solution to collect consumer behavior from within a mobile app, email, or website to drive automated email personalization; and

Adaptive Targeting, which overcomes geo-targeting limitations to rendering live content in email, powered by machine learning technology that improves over time.

"Email relevance, optimization, and automation are top priorities for marketers today, but many still struggle with these table-stakes strategies, and that's exactly the challenge that Liveclicker is addressing with these new Adaptive Personalization capabilities," said David Daniels, CEO and founder of The Relevancy Group, in a statement. "Whether you're looking to launch continuously optimized triggered messages or get unique personalized experiences to market fast, Liveclicker has got you covered."

These new capabilities are available via Liveclicker's RealTime Email platform and Behavioral Profiles solution.