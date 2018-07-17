Avtex Partners with Medallia

Avtex, a customer experience (CX)-focused consulting and technology company, is partnering with Medallia, a provider of customer experience management.

Through this partnership, Avtex's consulting group will help organizations improve their overall customer experiences by devising specific actions based on Medallia’s Experience Cloud, which collects and combines customer experience data with analytics engines. Medallia introduced Experience Cloud in April 2017 and added AI capabilities to it just this past May.

"Avtex is thrilled to partner with a world-class technology group like Medallia, and we're excited to share our passion for CX with their expanding base of customers" said Kurt Schroeder, chief experience officer at Avtex, in a statement. "The Medallia CX platform is a powerful engine, and I'm eager to lead companies toward greater ROI through CX strategy work alongside Medallia."

"We like Avtex's demonstrated CX strategy expertise, particularly in core verticals like healthcare, financial services, retail, and public sector, where Medallia has a strong customer base," said Alan Wrafter, global head of partner marketing at Medallia, in a statement.