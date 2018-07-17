Highspot and Outreach Partner

Highspot, providers of a sales enablement platform, today announced a new integration with the Outreach sales engagement platform. With this new integration, sellers can leverage Highspot's artificial intelligence-driven platform to bring relevant sales assets and content to Outreach's customer engagement and communication engine.

"Our integration with Outreach enables sellers to take their engagement strategy to the next level," said Jon White, vice president of product at Highspot, in a statement. "Now not only can reps continue using the platforms they love in one place, but they can deliver at scale the personalized conversations that modern buyers expect."

The integration allows Outreach users to insert content, including decks, datasheets, case studies, and videos, that are managed in Highspot directly into emails, sequences, templates, and snippets without needing to download locally. When choosing content to include, reps can leverage Highspot's AI-powered recommendations for content.h Highspot’s end-to-end analytics can then show how each unique prospect is interacting with the content.