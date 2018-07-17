Innovid Joins Google Measurement Partner Program

Innovid, providers of a video marketing platform, today introduced viewability metrics reporting for YouTube Ads and Google Video Partners (GVP) across all devices. Innovid has also joined the Google Measurement Partner Program, which aims to improve transparency and objectivity of measurement standards by making it easier for advertisers to source trusted measurement partners.

As a result of this effort, Innovid users will be able to leverage enhanced reporting for YouTube. Innovid will initially offer industry-standard viewability measurement for YouTube video ads, including verification of impressions that have at least 50 percent of their pixels on screen for two or more consecutive seconds. Advanced viewability metrics, including audibility and viewable time on screen, will be made available in the near future.