Innovid Joins Google Measurement Partner Program
Innovid, providers of a video marketing platform, today introduced viewability metrics reporting for YouTube Ads and Google Video Partners (GVP) across all devices. Innovid has also joined the Google Measurement Partner Program, which aims to improve transparency and objectivity of measurement standards by making it easier for advertisers to source trusted measurement partners.
As a result of this effort, Innovid users will be able to leverage enhanced reporting for YouTube. Innovid will initially offer industry-standard viewability measurement for YouTube video ads, including verification of impressions that have at least 50 percent of their pixels on screen for two or more consecutive seconds. Advanced viewability metrics, including audibility and viewable time on screen, will be made available in the near future.
"At Innovid, a key part of our mission is to offer brands transparency for their video marketing campaigns across screens and channels and to provide uninterrupted, true third-party measurement," said Zvika Netter, co-founder and CEO of Innovid, in a statement. "Based on our close relationship with Google, we were able to develop viewability metrics reporting that not only supports privacy and security for YouTube's end users, but that also plays a critical role for advertisers in the assessment of their media investments."
Related Articles
Innovid Launches Mobile Video Solution
29 Jan 2018
Innovid is partnering with Fyber, InMobi, and MoPub to enhance in-app mobile video measurement, relevance, and engagement.
Innovid Supports VAST Viewability Standard for Video Ads
18 Jul 2018
Innovid bolsters digital video viewability with VAST inventory support across major vendors.