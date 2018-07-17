Dynamic Yield Partners with Tealium
Dynamic Yield, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered omnichannel personalization engine, and Tealium, providers of real-time customer data orchestration solutions, today announced an integration that will combine first-party and behavioral data for a full view of the customer journey.
With this integration, Tealium AudienceStream customer profiles and data segments can be onboarded, allowing marketers to target them with Dynamic Yield's testing and personalization engine.
"Fragmented and inaccessible data siloed across multiple properties is one of the most detrimental hindrances to businesses today, preventing them from maintaining a consistent brand message, communicating coherently with their customers, and reaching their revenue goals," said Mukund Ramachandran, chief marketing officer at Dynamic Yield, in a statement. "Over the past few years businesses have been able to gather more and more valuable information about their customers from numerous sources, which is wonderful, but being unable to traverse and query this data renders it useless. Integrations like this change all of that."