Dynamic Yield Partners with Tealium

Dynamic Yield, providers of an artificial intelligence-powered omnichannel personalization engine, and Tealium, providers of real-time customer data orchestration solutions, today announced an integration that will combine first-party and behavioral data for a full view of the customer journey.

With this integration, Tealium AudienceStream customer profiles and data segments can be onboarded, allowing marketers to target them with Dynamic Yield's testing and personalization engine.