Swiftpage Launches Act! 365 with Office 365 Integration in Spanish

Swiftpage, the provider of Act! CRM software, today released Act! 365, a sales productivity and emarketing solution tightly integrated with Microsoft Office 365, in Spanish in North America.

Act! 365 is geared toward small and midsized businesses. This latest version is designed for Spanish-speaking and Latino-owned businesses. It costs $10 per user per month and provides customer management features, sales productivity, and pipeline management tools, and practical emarketing capabilities, integrated with Office 365 and accessible on mobile devices.

"The Spanish-speaking business community consistently serves as a key driver of small business growth and innovation," said John Oechsle, CEO of Swiftpage, in a statement. "Many of these businesses prefer English-focused software solutions, but there is a segment of small businesses that will benefit significantly from the option to integrate crucial business growth tools delivered entirely in Spanish."

Key Act! 365 features include the following: