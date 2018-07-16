PipelineDeals Introduces Microsoft Excel Add-in

PipelineDeals has added a Microsoft Excel Add-in to its CRM system for small and midsized businesses (SMBs).

PipelineDeals' Excel Add-in enables users to access its sales metrics within seconds without the need to manually recreate the views or charts with the most up-to-date data. With one click, users can export their saved PipelineDeals Lists into Excel to create sales dashboard with specific charts, graphs, and tables tailored to their sales reporting needs. Once a chart is created, the Auto Update feature automatically updates the dashboard with new data in PipelineDeals CRM. The Excel Add-in also enables instant access to the latest Excel files from anywhere.

"The beauty of the Excel plugin is that it gives you pretty much unlimited flexibility in what kind of metrics and what kind of dashboards you'd like to put together for your business," says Jake Werlin, product manager at PipelineDeals. "PipelineDeals itself is incredibly customizable, and it's very flexible, so you really can be tracking just about anything you'd like."

Beyond that, the solution can automatically pull data from PipelineDeals, or data can be pulled and updated manually opr triggered. "The beauty of having the flexibility and the customizability is you can create pretty much an unlimited number of dashboards," Werlin says.

“A lot of our customers come to us having basically run their business operations out of an Excel spreadsheet," he continues. "We look at Excel as a tool that is familiar and accessible to our customers; [it's] something that they're used to, and a very familiar way to take the data that they've been so diligently capturing and organizing in PipelineDeals and visualizing and analyzing it in a way that makes the most sense to them and their business."