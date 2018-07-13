Guru Adds Artificial Intelligence to Knowledge Management

Guru today released its latest set of features designed to empower revenue teams, including support teams, customer success teams, and sales teams, by serving them the knowledge they need to do their jobs well.

Guru is embedded within the web browser and integrates with solutions like Salesforce.com, Zendesk, Slack, and Intercom. The solution contains the following components:

AI Suggest, whic serves up the right knowledge to users when they need it, right inside their web browser, eliminating the need to search. AI Suggest also improves over time as it understands individual user patterns, an organization's patterns, and the global community's usage patterns.

Sync, which enables Guru users to unify all other stores of siloed knowledge inside Guru. Whether knowledge is created natively within Guru, or held in a wiki, intranet, or web-based application, users can sync their existing internal and external knowledge bases.

Impact Analytics, which helps knowledge managers and revenue team leaders understand, at a very granular level, when and how knowledge is used across their organizations, allowing them to spot trends, gaps, and opportunities.