Enthusem Partners with Marketo on Direct Mail Offering

Enthusem has integrated its direct mail automation solution with Marketo, enabling users to access direct mail automation right from Marketo.

Through the integration, users can send direct mail from a Marketo Smart Campaign. Enthusem provides the direct mail automation platform that triggers hyper-personalized, printed communications from third-party CRM and marketing automation platforms, such as Marketo, and drives recipients to interact with digital content. Inside each mailer is a trackable code that brings offline prospects online to engage with digital content and trigger perfectly timed next steps.

The Marketo integration allows users to send trigger-based direct mail based on Marketo contacts' activity or even sales reps' activity with those contacts. For example, if an email is sent to a contact but he doesn't open it or click on a link in the email after 24 hours, a direct mail piece with that same content can be triggered from Marketo to capture the contact's attention through another channel.

"Enthusem made the Marketo integration set-up completely seamless for SnackNation," said its marketing automation manager, George Hoffman, in a statement. "With Enthusem incorporating a completely hands-off direct mail touch into our Marketo, automated sequences has become a reality. Not to mention, we've seen response rates as high as 18 percent on these mailers."

Enthusem's involvement in the Marketo Engagement Platform gives Marketo users an opportunity to pull their direct mail efforts right into Marketo so all of their marketing can be executed and tracked in one platform.