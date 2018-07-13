PowerReviews Introduces the Social Suite

PowerReviews, a provider of technologies for customer reviews and user-generated social content, has launched the PowerReviews Social Suite to help companies collect, manage, display, and share user-generated images and videos from social platforms and supplement the visual content already collected natively through the PowerReviews platform.>

The PowerReviews Social Suite leverages Instagram to enable companies to collect images and videos associated with hashtags and mentions. Additionally, PowerReviews enables consumers to upload visual content from their Facebook and Instagram accounts with their reviews.

Companies can activate the Social Suite without feeds or code to gain access to billions of consumers active on social media platforms.

"More and more consumers are making purchasing decisions based on feedback from other shoppers. Ratings and reviews are the top consideration for consumers making a purchase, and visual content is an important part of this feedback," said Sara Rossio, chief product officer at PowerReviews, in a statement.

PowerReviews Social Suite users can do the following:

Import images, videos, and boomerangs posted by consumers on Instagram;

Moderate content, request content rights and match visual content to products, all seamlessly and directly in the PowerReviews platform;

Display all visual content collected from the PowerReviews Social Suite alongside natively collected photos and videos in the Visual Content Gallery on the product display page;

Share visual content, ratings and reviews, and questions and answers to a vast syndication network of top retailer sites, reaching 1 billion online shoppers; and

Track content collected and gain insight into shopper sentiment through PowerReviews' reporting tools.

PowerReviews developed portions of the Social Suite through a partnership with Wyng.