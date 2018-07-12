SugarCRM Launches Summer 18 Release

SugarCRM today launched its Summer 18 release complete with new features that will enable users to improve their interactions, process management, communication techniques, and visual data. The new release focuses on collaboration, user experience and data privacy.

New features include the following:

Improved reporting by increasing the number of reports to more than 100, spanning leads, opportunities, revenue line items, accounts, tasks, calls, meetings, and data privacy;

Enhanced visual reporting, as 60 of the new reports come with charts that give everyone in the team an at-a-glance view of important business metrics;

Improved report distribution;

Automatic archiving of email sent from Outlook to leads or contacts in Sugar;

Advanced Workflow, with increased flexibility in the import and export of Process Definitions to help users design, execute, iterate and perfect workflows in development and staging environments. Users can trigger actions based on what's happening across multiple records and create processes that combine human tasks with automated aspects or escalations;

Emoji support in mail applications and logged in Sugar;

Double opt-in, enabling users to ensure that data is only collected when permission has been explicitly given; and

Activity streams,giving customers the right to erase any personal information stored across activity streams.