Video Calling Has Great Potential for Customer Communications, Study Suggests

Nearly 24 percent of enterprises are using video calling to communicate with customers "often," according to a report from Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) provider Sinch. The report also found that nearly 40 percent of customers would use video calling to communicate with a brand if it were offered.

In addition to these findings, the report yielded results suggesting that video calling has great potential for customer service specifically, with 83 percent of large enterprises believing that video calling could improve customer service. Consumers expressed a similar view, with 38 percent believing that video calling provides a more personal experience and 37 percent believing that they are more likely to get a query resolved via video calling.

The report also found that the U.S. is leading the way when it comes to using video calling for customer communications. More specifically, nearly 58 percent of U.S. enterprises are already using video calling in some form to communicate with their customers. France came in second, with 49 percent doing so.