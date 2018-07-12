Concord Contract Management Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

Concord, providers of a contract lifecycle management platform, launched Concord on the Salesforce.com AppExchange.

The Concord platform creates a single, automated, collaborative, and digital environment where contracts are managed as a key business process. Concord provides access to standard contract templates, redlining within the platform, real-time conversation and editing, approvals and e-signatures.

"Until now, the process behind sales contracts has been fragmented and often manual. Concord transforms the business processes of contract management, negotiation, and signature into an automated, simple, secure, single, and collaborative digital environment," said Concord CEO Matt Lhoumeau, in a statement. "The availability of Concord on Salesforce AppExchange is a huge advantage for customers in terms of improving their pipeline management, negotiation process, and time to revenue."

"We are happy to welcome Concord onto the AppExchange, as they provide customers with an exciting new way to reduce the time between contract proposal and contract closing," said Mike Wolff, senior vice president of independent software vendor sales at Salesforce, in a statement. "The exponential growth of the AppExchange underscores the enormous opportunity the entire Salesforce ecosystem has in creating cutting-edge solutions and driving customer success."