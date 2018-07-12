Prosper Insights & Analytics Partners with Acxiom to Create Predictive Audiences

Prosper and Acxiom have launched Prosper Predictive Audiences Powered by Acxiom, a joint solution for marketers to increase the accuracy and predictive power of their omnichannel marketing efforts.

Prosper Predictive Audiences powered by Acxiom is an end-to-end, privacy-conscious solution that unites Prosper's consumer survey insights and analytics with Acxiom's InfoBase data. The joint solution helps marketers create actionable audiences with the highest likelihood to be in-market.

"Acxiom is thrilled to be extending our long-standing partnership with Prosper Insights & Analytics. Their reputable consumer survey insights, enhanced with Acxiom's rich data sources, will enable omnichannel marketers to fuel powerful customer experiences," said Bryan Donovan, Acxiom's vice president of data strategy and acquisition, in a statement.

Working closely with behavioral scientists and the academic community, Prosper has collected data that complements lagging indicators, such as company transactional data, measuring intent, spending, impulsivity, and overall economic mood. These insights across consumer purchase categories have resulted in the development of new Prosper Predictive Audiences focused on health, groceries, auto, entertainment, and overall digital behavior, in particular.

These audiences will either be custom or off-the-shelf, available through Acxiom's Audience Cloud and the LiveRamp Data Store. Both Prosper and the patented Acxiom Safe Haven data management framework provide privacy protections.