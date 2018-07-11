Aurea Launches Aurea CRM.client

Aurea Customer Relationship Management (ACRM) today announced several product enhancements, including the release of a new mobile app, called Aurea CRM.client.

With end-to-end capabilities for sales, marketing, and customer service, ACRM provides a compact overview of team activities, sales pipelines, and key performance indicators.

"Studies show companies gain an extra 240 hours of productivity annually from employees using mobile devices. This is why it's especially important to give sales teams full freedom from their desks with bring-your-own-device initiatives," said Christian Stadlmann, general manager of Europe and senior vice president of global sales at Aurea, in a statement. "To meet the demands of today's increasing remote workforce and put indispensable mobility solutions into the hands of sales reps worldwide, we're delivering a solution our customers can use on their favorite devices at any time. Aurea CRM.client builds on the offline enablement we've offered for years with Aurea CRM.pad, while providing more power, flexibility, and device independence than ever."

Available now in the Apple and Microsoft Windows app stores and coming soon to Android, Aurea CRM.client helps sales reps manage leads and opportunities and capture meeting notes on any Windows or iOS device. Aurea CRM.client lets users access and update vital customer data, even when offline or in poor coverage areas.

This new universal app will build on the configurations previously available through Aurea CRM.pad and offer simple and seamless migration. Aurea CRM.client is included in every ACRM Enterprise Edition subscription and available to ACRM Standard Edition clients as an add-on subscription.

In addition to these new mobile capabilities, ACRM will roll out major performance improvements and other enhancements, including deeper email integration with bi-directional contact synch functionality, simplified report sharing, and automated export to more third-party databases, to the next version of its Enterprise Edition in the coming months.