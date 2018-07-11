Showpad Releases Augmented Reality for Sales
Showpad, providers of a unified sales enablement platform, has launched Augmented Reality (AR) features that allow salespeople to leverage 3D models through Showpad's iOS mobile app.
Showpad uses Apple's ARKit in the Showpad iOS app, allowing users to project 3D models in a real, physical environment. The Showpad iOS app enables sales teams to demonstrate the actual dimensions and features of products within the context of their environments, anywhere and anytime. Marketers can manage content by centralizing and managing models all within the app.
"Our augmented reality functionality delivers the buyer experience of the future. It's visual, interactive, and immersive," said Pieterjan Bouten, CEO and co-founder of Showpad, in a statement. "We're empowering salespeople to not only tell buyers about their products, but also to virtually engage with them for a deeper level of understanding. We're excited to be the first to deliver this functionality to the sales enablement industry and support our customers as they compete in the digital world."
"We wanted to help our customers with large, complex physical products not only tell prospects about their solutions through great digital content, but be able to show them through a truly immersive buying experience," said Louis Jonckheere, chief product officer and co-founder of Showpad, in a statement. "Buyers want greater context and more information in their purchase experience, and AR enables them to see exactly what they're getting. Now, they can have deeper, more interesting conversations about even the most complex products by seeing them in the context of their own environments."
Related Articles
Showpad Releases Microsoft Dynamics CRM Integration
27 Jul 2016
Showpad's content activation platform is integrated with Dynamics to give sales leaders insight into how content is used and shared.
Showpad Releases Showpad Experiences
11 May 2017
The platform aims to help sales reps engage buyers with memorable presentations.
Showpad Launches Shared Spaces
27 Mar 2018
Showpad's Shared Spaces lets sales teams build tailored websites for each prospect.
Showpad Acquires LearnCore
05 Jun 2018
The acquisition of LearnCore adds to Showpad's sales enablement platform.
Showpad Introduces Partner Program and 10 New Integrations
26 Jun 2018
Showpad partners integrate with the company's sales enablement platform.