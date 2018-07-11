Showpad Releases Augmented Reality for Sales

Showpad, providers of a unified sales enablement platform, has launched Augmented Reality (AR) features that allow salespeople to leverage 3D models through Showpad's iOS mobile app.

Showpad uses Apple's ARKit in the Showpad iOS app, allowing users to project 3D models in a real, physical environment. The Showpad iOS app enables sales teams to demonstrate the actual dimensions and features of products within the context of their environments, anywhere and anytime. Marketers can manage content by centralizing and managing models all within the app.