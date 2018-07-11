SAS Launches SAS 360 Plan

SAS, a marketing technology provider, today launched SAS 360 Plan, a customer intelligence offering that optimizes marketing operations from start to finish—from strategic planning and budgeting to resource and marketing content management to global execution and analysis.

Key capabilities of SAS 360 Plan include the following:

Strategic planning, allowing users to store marketing plans, schedules, and supporting documents in a central location;

Financial management with an integrated and aligned budget so users can track progress and effectiveness of their marketing activities down to the campaign level;

Calendar management and workflow to manage and track resources throughout execution, with real-time visibility into project timelines, as well as a process to assign tasks and deliverables to owners inside or outside of the organization;

Digital asset management with tagging and cataloging and a secure infrastructure that lets users manage and control multiple versions of an asset; and

Integrated analytics that allows users to track and evaluate success, measure ROI for plans, programs and activities in a single interface in real time, and then make decisions based on analytical insights.

"Marketers face mounting pressure to achieve optimal results with budgets, resources, and customer expectations that are constantly in flux," said Wilson Raj, global director of customer intelligence at SAS, in a statement. "Disparate data and insights lead to misallocation of resources, lack of accountability, and misaligned efforts. With SAS 360 Plan, we envision a future that gives marketing departments a continuous edge to get the highest return out of every marketing investment."

SAS 360 Plan is wholly integrated with SAS Customer Intelligence 360. Marketers can also connect with other platforms via the program's open application programming interfaces.