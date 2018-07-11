Arcadia Data Launches Enterprise Edition

Arcadia Data, provider of visual analytics and business intelligence software native to big data, is delivering the power of BI on Apache Hadoop and other scale-out systems. Its latest release, Arcadia Enterprise, helps organizations uncover billions of dollars in new value that was once hidden within the data lake. The company also recently launched Arcadia Instant for KSQL, a native Apache Kafka visualization software that allows business users to explore data with artificial intelligence-driven recommendations to visualize and identify insights.

Arcadia Enterprise, the flagship product from Arcadia Data, offers real-time streaming visualizations with granular, time-based filters; a built-in recommendation engine that offers users instant side-by-side visual comparisons for recommendations on the best data visualization techniques for their big data sets; support for cloud object stores such as Amazon S3 and Microsoft Azure Data Lake Store (ADLS); and, support for complex types of data for immediate analytics on arrays, maps, and structs. Arcadia Enterprise runs visual analytics with these features natively in-cluster.

Arcadia Data's native integration with Confluent's KSQL makes streaming data accessible to business users via BI visualization. Arcadia Instant for KSQL is a freely downloadable package that includes Arcadia Instant, a desktop BI tool, along with Docker images for Apache Kafka and KSQL.