Miller Heiman Group Launches Scout Sales Analytics Platform

Miller Heiman Group today launched Scout, a sales analytics platform that combines its Strategic Selling methodology with technology to recommend the next steps sellers should take to close deals.

Scout by Miller Heiman Group, powered by the Strategic Selling with Perspective sales methodology, leverages data and analytics to predict which seller actions will improve the odds of winning. The subscription-based software uses the Strategic Selling Blue Sheet, a strategic analysis tool for managing complex sales, in a cloud-based, mobile-first platform that guides sellers through the methodology and provides suggestions for active opportunities.

Now called Strategic Selling with Perspective, the methodology includes new approaches that help sales teams bring insights and expertise to buyers throughout the sales cycle.

Scout can be used as a stand-alone product or integrated with an existing CRM via two-way web services integration.

"Today's sales technology isn't helping sellers close more deals," said Byron Matthews, president and CEO of Miller Heiman Group, in a statement. "Unfortunately, many sales reps still see CRM as an administrative task and a mandate that's taking time away from selling. We developed a solution that helps sellers win more and specifically reinforces their sales training in the moment. It exchanges the CRM stick for a carrot and incentivizes sellers to embrace technology."

In addition to driving seller actions, Scout gives sales managers real-time insights into opportunities to coach sellers. The platform also shows sales leaders the seller activity that most closely correlates with higher win rates, larger deal sizes, and faster close times.