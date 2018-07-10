Miller Heiman Group Launches Scout Sales Analytics Platform
Miller Heiman Group today launched Scout, a sales analytics platform that combines its Strategic Selling methodology with technology to recommend the next steps sellers should take to close deals.
Scout by Miller Heiman Group, powered by the Strategic Selling with Perspective sales methodology, leverages data and analytics to predict which seller actions will improve the odds of winning. The subscription-based software uses the Strategic Selling Blue Sheet, a strategic analysis tool for managing complex sales, in a cloud-based, mobile-first platform that guides sellers through the methodology and provides suggestions for active opportunities.
Now called Strategic Selling with Perspective, the methodology includes new approaches that help sales teams bring insights and expertise to buyers throughout the sales cycle.
Scout can be used as a stand-alone product or integrated with an existing CRM via two-way web services integration.
"Today's sales technology isn't helping sellers close more deals," said Byron Matthews, president and CEO of Miller Heiman Group, in a statement. "Unfortunately, many sales reps still see CRM as an administrative task and a mandate that's taking time away from selling. We developed a solution that helps sellers win more and specifically reinforces their sales training in the moment. It exchanges the CRM stick for a carrot and incentivizes sellers to embrace technology."
In addition to driving seller actions, Scout gives sales managers real-time insights into opportunities to coach sellers. The platform also shows sales leaders the seller activity that most closely correlates with higher win rates, larger deal sizes, and faster close times.
"Scout helps sellers see the move that moves the deal," said Dana Hamerschlag, chief product officer at Miller Heiman Group, in a statement. "The technology offers helpful data-driven suggestions to sellers and sales leaders based on the strategies that have proved effective for decades. Investments in technology without alignment to a sales process often disappoint. We are arming sales teams with a direct link between technology and methodology that drives transformational change in performance."
"Buyers are getting better at buying faster than sellers are getting better at selling," Matthews said. "To win in today's changing selling environment, sales professionals have to provide 'perspective,' whether that's relevant research, an alternative solution or an unconventional idea. They must bring a point of view that challenges the customer to think about their objectives in a different way."