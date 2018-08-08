Why Startups Need to Focus on Resilient Revenue (Video)
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker outlines the concept of renewable, resilient revenue and why it matters even to startups businesses in this clip from his presentation at CRM evolution 2018.
See more clips from CRM evolution in the CRM evolution Conference video portal. Learn more about CRM evolution here.
Read the complete transcript of this clip:
Anand Thaker: I want to talk about a concept that I try to discuss with a lot of customers and clients and anybody who's a practitioner: resilient revenue. Since I work a lot in the start-up world, I talk about growth, growth, growth, growth, growth, growth.
But at what expense? I think that a lot of startups certainly do burn the candle at both ends for the sake of hoping for an exit, or hoping for some avenue of growth that they are trying to achieve, but a lot of them are failing because they are forgetting about the fact that people still want to renew--0regardless of whether you're a subscription-based organization, or some other thing, you still have to renew.
You need to buy on a regular basis. What keeps people from Amazon coming back? How can you build on that ecosystem and drive new revenue channels for yourself?
These aren't new things. They're just forgotten. That's what this talks about. Let’s remember that we want to continue to keep these customers. The aspects of that include making sure you've heard these things before. I'm just listing them in a different manner, but we're talking about making sure your brand matters.
We're not talking about arts and crafts logos. We're talking about what people think. How do they feel about your brand? Even when you make a mistake, how forgiving is your brand? Part of that is, "My Apple iPhone screwed up. There's some weird thing that got uploaded. I can go to some store now. I can go to a Genie store and they can fix it."
Customer success is a term that I've been hearing a lot lately because certainly the sales force has been pushing that a lot with the service Cloud. CRM Extension has been talking a lot about customer success. I'm going to continue to keep that revenue coming back, and it's a lot of this resilient revenue. That's what growth is based upon: The team, the culture, and the innovation, and the investment. Putting all of that together is going to be a factor.
Related Articles
VIDEO: How to Contend with the New Normal in Customer Behavior and Relationships
27 Jun 2018
Prophet Principal Analyst Brian Solis discusses the mobile-centric "new normal" and what it means in customer strategy in this clip from his CRM evolution 2018 opening keynote.
VIDEO: What's Your Roadmap for Multi-Year Customer Strategy Growth?
02 Jul 2018
ISM Inc. president Barton Goldenberg explains why it's important to take the long view when developing a customer engagement strategy in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How Can Businesses Adapt to Meet Future Customer Service Challenges?
09 Jul 2018
Prophet Principal Analyst Brian Solis discusses emerging customer service challenges in this clip from his keynote at CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How Clearly Do You Know Your Customer?
11 Jul 2018
ISM, Inc. President Barton Goldenberg explains the importance of having a clear understanding of who your customer is to effective CRM in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: How to Better Serve Your Fan Base by Emphasizing Merchandising and Digital Content
16 Jul 2018
WINNERS Director & Founder Fiona Green discusses merchandising and digital content strategies to extend the fan base experience beyond the arena in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: What is the Right Mix of People, Process, and Tech in a Sound CRM Strategy?
23 Jul 2018
ISM, Inc. President Barton Goldenberg breaks down the mix of people, process, and technology in a sound long-term customer engagement strategy in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
VIDEO: What Are SMBs' Top Business Goals as Customer Expectations Change?
25 Jul 2018
SMB Group Co-founder & partner Laurie McCabe explains how SMBs can continue to pursue their traditional business goals amid dramatic changes in customer expectations in this clip from CRM experience 2018.
Why Customer Experience is Now Your Biggest Brand Differentiator (Video)
30 Jul 2018
SMB cofounder and partner Laurie McCabe explains how customer service and the customer experiences businesses create have become the defining features of their brands in this clip from CRM experience 2018.
The Case for Account-Based Marketing (Video)
01 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker explains the value of integrated account-based marketing (ABM) for B2B operations in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.
Is the Customer Data Platform the Pot o' Gold for B2B Marketers? (Video)
06 Aug 2018
IntelliPhi CEO Anand Thaker explains how B2B marketers can leverage customer data platforms (CDPs) in this clip from his presentation at CRM evolution 2018.