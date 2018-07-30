Why Customer Experience is Now Your Biggest Brand Differentiator (Video)

SMB cofounder and partner Laurie McCabe explains how customer service and the customer experiences businesses create have become the defining features of their brands in this clip from CRM experience 2018.



Laurie McCabe: If the customer does not get what they want from you, it's more the technology. It makes it really easy for them to take their business somewhere else, and they're going to do it.

That's not going to change because of millennials. I have one. He's 23, and they are even more into the whole social media and reviews and ratings and less trusting of brands than most of us in here. I don't know.

The bottom line of all this is that customers has always been king. That's the business byline, but now it's really true. I didn't make this up. This is from the CEB Marketing Leadership Council.

It's going to be the biggest brand differentiator: how well you serve a customer. It's not going to be a product. It's not going to be the price. It's going to be about if they had a great experience with the brand from before the buy to after the buy, and if they need any TLC from you.