VIDEO: What Are SMBs' Top Business Goals as Customer Expectations Change?

SMB Group Co-founder & partner Laurie McCabe explains how SMBs can continue to pursue their traditional business goals amid dramatic changes in customer expectations in this clip from CRM experience 2018.

Read the complete transcript of this clip:

Laurie McCabe: Customer expectations and market expectations are really changing. Do you know what's not changing? SMB business goals are. Most of the things they care about are bottom-line things: getting new customers, growing revenue, becoming more profitable. We do this survey every single year and every single year, these are the top goals or challenges for SMBs. That doesn't change.

But what really has changed is this whole digital world, and I know you guys have already heard about all these changes ad infinitum. But in a nutshell, what's happened is, this whole technology and digital revolution has shifted the power from the seller to the buyer.

Who here liked to watch Mad Men? I loved that show, and I kind of miss the Don Draper days. It's like a one-way street; you set the message for Coca-Cola, or back in the day, cigarettes, and as the marketer, you had all the power right? The consumer really had very little power.

Now that's all flipped on its head, and what that means for all businesses, and for SMBs is the bar keeps rising, in terms of what you have to do to make these customers happy and get them to keep buying from you or come to you in the first place.