VIDEO: What is the Right Mix of People, Process, and Tech in a Sound CRM Strategy?

ISM, Inc. President Barton Goldenberg breaks down the mix of people, process, and technology in a sound long-term customer engagement strategy in this clip from CRM evolution 2018.

Read the complete transcript from this clip:

Barton Goldenberg: Too many companies who are considering a new CRM strategy say to me, "What technologies do I have to install to make this happen?" And the answer is, "I don't know." But what I do know is, if you don't have your people and processes right, there's no need to talk about the technology.

As a consequence of this, I want to share a couple of the people-process-technology issues that are involved. In all my writings I've spoken about this: 80% of the success of a CRM initiative, 80% of the success of a social media initiative, 80% of the success of an engaged customer strategy initiative has nothing to do with technology.

If you haven't understood your customer base, and you don't have processes in place to engage your customers effectively, you're not delivering a good customer experience. There's no need to think that you're going slap on technology and magic is going to happen. It doesn't work that way.

Even if you have your processes right, if you haven't trained your people and they're not aware of how to utilize the process and how to engage with customers more effectively, you're not going anywhere with that concept. And so it would be my observation we should keep our eye on the 80% and not the 20%. There's no problem with the technologies today. The identity resolution technology that's offered by four or five companies that I shared with you works just fine.

The best companies in the world are using it very effectively today. But those companies, like the Disneys or like the Amazons or like the Wal-Marts, have created the bottom of the house effectively. So they're able to leverage that good data.