VIDEO: How to Better Serve Your Fan Base by Emphasizing Merchandising and Digital Content

Fiona Green: We know that there's only a certain number of fans we can sell tickets to for any one event. That's an absolute infinite list. We're at 5.6 billion, or whatever, list of people we can sell content to, digital content. And of course, we can sell merchandise to them. We can get them to engage with our sponsors, which helps us increase our sponsorship pay and we can get them to buy our content. We can get them to sign up for pay-per-view, etc.

So my vision of the future would be serving the people who can't or have no intention of coming to the stadium. What do we do about those guys? The way we get there is we start thinking like media houses. We start thinking about Wall Street Journal or Entertainment Today, Variety, and we start thinking about that model of getting the people around the world who are interested in us to engage with our additional content.

Obviously, I’m from Europe and you know that in our soccer games we have this massive thing called the DS4. In New York City alone, the number of people who are fans of the Irish national football team by far outstrip number of people in Ireland who fancy our national football team. But these guys are not going to respond to a seven-day window of opportunity to buy a ticket to come to the game against Serbia. They might buy a pay-per-view one-off opportunity or a subscription to watch that game to get a digital copy of the program.

They might be encouraged to wear their replica shirt and go down to local bar to watch the game on a big screen so, it's the diaspara, it's the displaced, the migrants, whichever way you look at it. It's the people who are second- or third-generation Irish, Welsh, Romanian, Portuguese, Brazilian, whatever, who are living in different countries who have that sense of patriotism. It's the Yankees fans who happen to be taking a job over in Sweden because they're on a good gig, you know? How do we keep those Yankees fans in Sweden buying our merchandising, engaging with our sponsors, pushing our TV viewership numbers up?