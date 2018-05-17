Ericsson Emodo Offers Free Data Verification

Ericsson Emodo, Ericsson's mobile advertising and monetization platform, today launched Emodo Verification to help mobile advertisers reach target audiences.

Emodo Verification is an independent verification tool that uses carrier data to validate the accuracy of mobile audiences and ad campaigns. The first product released since Emodo's recent acquisition of Placecast, Emodo Verification combines Placecast's technology with global data sets from Ericsson channels and systems to confirm the location accuracy of audiences and mobile ads.

And, for a limited time, the company is offering the product in the United States for free.

Emodo Verification uses anonymized and aggregated location data from carriers as a yes or no check to verify the accuracy of location-based audiences and media buys. By aggregating privacy-compliant, global, anonymized carrier data, Emodo Verification can be used for verifying the location accuracy of audiences using historical location data, or of geo-targeted mobile advertising campaigns, uncovering mobile ad fraud, and verifying the results of marketing efforts.

"Data verification has the potential to change the game in mobile advertising," said Paul Cheng, general manager of Ericsson Emodo, in a statement. "Until now, bad data has limited campaign effectiveness and led to billions of dollars in wasted ad spend. Emodo is in a unique position to offer the industry a high-quality, accurate alternative, and we're committed to diminishing data inaccuracy and media fraud. We're proud to offer our product at no charge so that everyone can understand the current status of their mobile data quality."

To use Emodo Verification, advertisers first implement a standard tag into their location-aware mobile ad campaign, or they can just send an exposure file. Emodo then analyzes the data to validate user location at the key moment in time. The advertiser receives reporting with percentages of daily impressions or events that met or did not meet the advertiser's audience or geo-targeting parameters.

Emodo Verification is the first product to be released from the forthcoming Emodo Ad Stack, a suite of products powered by carrier data.

