ActiveCampaign Launches Win Probability

ActiveCampaign, a provider of sales and marketing automation, today released Win Probability, enabling small and midsized businesses to use machine learning to predict the likelihood of winning deals.

Win Probability is built in the ActiveCampaign Deals CRM. Using machine learning algorithms, Win Probability will share the likely percentage of winning particular deals.

"Machine learning is often seen as a black box where users aren't sure what's happening behind the scenes," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, in a statement. "Win Probability is built to give our users visibility into what's driving the predictions as they know their business better than we ever could. By giving users the ability to customize the inputs, they can uncover the actions that make the most impact and better allocate their resources based on the likelihood of winning a deal."

