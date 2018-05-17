Adobe Launches Advertising Analytics for Paid Search

Adobe has expanded the integration between Adobe Analytics Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud with Advertising Analytics for Paid Search to help companies understand the efficiency of their search advertising by combining offsite advertising intent in context with digital property engagement data within Adobe Analytics. This includes integrations with Google AdWords, Yahoo! Gemini, and Bing Ads.

Organizations can now get insight into impressions, clicks, cost, average position, and quality score directly within Adobe Analytics. From there, this data can be leveraged within Adobe's Analysis Workspace. The solution also offers drag-and-drop analysis, leveraging new reports and workspaces for advertising dimensions, such as accounts, campaigns, groups, ads, keywords, and match types, as well as post-click activity.

The launch of Advertising Analytics for Paid Search complements integrations already in place between Adobe Analytics Cloud and Adobe Advertising Cloud.

"Brands today don't have the luxury of any estimation when it comes to ensuring the customer experience is stellar; especially with the advance of social media, organizations are under the gun to provide the best experience. Data is essential to helping these brands understand which strategies are resonating with their customers and which are falling flat," Nate Smith, product marketing manager for Adobe Analytics, wrote in a blog post. "While traditionally paid search has been analyzed essentially in a silo, Adobe's Advertising Analytics for Paid Search helps to orchestrate a marketing campaign more effectively with data-driven decision-making."

