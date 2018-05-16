Medallia Launches Digital Partner Program

Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has launched the Medallia for Digital Partner Program to bring together the voice of the customer with analytics data to help companies better understand digital customer behavior.

"Every brand today employs data analytics to better understand the customer journey, but this data is statistical in nature and only tells part of the story. Voice of customer data is the missing link to truly understanding customers and users," said Ori Soen, chief marketing officer and general manager of Medallia for Digital, in a statement. "The partner program will help companies integrate Medallia for Digital with their digital technology stack to embed the pulse of the customer in the organization, drive action, and win on customer experience."

Medallia has already established an initial set of partners, including SiteTuners, AnalyticsPros, Conversion Rate Experts, and webalytics, who can now integrate and deliver Medallia for Digital insights to their customers. The partner program will help companies integrate Medallia for Digital with their digital technology stack, including Adobe Analytics in Adobe Experience Cloud, which counts Medallia as an official member of the Adobe Exchange partner program, and most recently, Google Analytics, which accredited Medallia for Digital as an official Google Analytics Technology Partner.