Medallia Launches Digital Partner Program

Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has launched the Medallia for Digital Partner Program to bring together the voice of the customer with analytics data to help companies better understand digital customer behavior.
"Every brand today employs data analytics to better understand the customer journey, but this data is statistical in nature and only tells part of the story. Voice of customer data is the missing link to truly understanding customers and users," said Ori Soen, chief marketing officer and general manager of Medallia for Digital, in a statement. "The partner program will help companies integrate Medallia for Digital with their digital technology stack to embed the pulse of the customer in the organization, drive action, and win on customer experience."
Medallia has already established an initial set of partners, including SiteTuners, AnalyticsPros, Conversion Rate Experts, and webalytics, who can now integrate and deliver Medallia for Digital insights to their customers. The partner program will help companies integrate Medallia for Digital with their digital technology stack, including Adobe Analytics in Adobe Experience Cloud, which counts Medallia as an official member of the Adobe Exchange partner program, and most recently, Google Analytics, which accredited Medallia for Digital as an official Google Analytics Technology Partner.
"By focusing on analytics data alone, many companies are only getting half the story. With Medallia for Digital, we can offer our clients a complete picture of the customer journey, with both analytics data and actual customer feedback from digital touchpoints which gives our clients an edge, enabling them to model and instrument every touchpoint, systematically measuring and evaluating the experience in order to improve every experience and ultimately grow revenue," said Holger Tempel, CEO of webalytics, in a statement.