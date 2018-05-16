LinkedIn Announces New Sales Navigator Capabilities

LinkedIn today announced new capabilities for its Sales Navigator sales tool that include redesigned lead and mobile account pages that enable users to access and view various prospect information on a single screen.

“It’s always been challenging for salespeople to access all the important information about their prospects in one place,” says Doug Camplejohn, vice president of product management at LinkedIn Sales Solutions. “We’re constantly looking for ways to improve Sales Navigator, so we’re pleased to release our redesigned lead page, which will save salespeople valuable time and help them better understand their prospects.”

The redesigned lead page aims to prioritize the most important details. More specifically, users can send a lead an email or LinkedIn message, view the lead’s social pages or websites, or open up a Google Map of the lead’s office location all with just one click. Additionally, they can view other email addresses, phone numbers, website URLs, social handles, and office addresses from the lead’s LinkedIn profile and their own CRM in a single place. Furthermore, if the user adds the information for a lead in Sales Navigator, it is then shared with the other team members on the same Sales Navigator contract.

“By highlighting important information about a prospect such as their job title, contact information, common groups or interests, and CRM activity, salespeople can find natural icebreakers to start a conversation so they can personalize their messages, grow their pipelines, and, ultimately, close more deals,” Camplejohn says.

Following in the footsteps of the updated account page experience for desktop announced earlier this year, the redesigned mobile account page also aims to prioritize the most important information. It allows users to see a description of a company and its number of employees, as well as visit its website directly or open up directions in Google Maps or Apple Maps. Additionally, it includes sections that enable users to explore LinkedIn information including department sizes and growth rates, recommended leads, and recent company news.

“Our redesigned Mobile Account Page highlights key account details and unique LinkedIn insights about a lead, such as company news like financial milestones or key announcements, basic company info, or recommended prospects. Ultimately, this will give salespeople access to the information they need, when they need it, wherever they are, so they can act quickly and be more productive,” Camplejohn says.

The company also announced new partners offering Sales Navigator integrations, as part of its Sales Navigator Application Platform (SNAP) program. These include SAP Hybris, Pegasystems, Oracle Eloqua, Clari, and Groove.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com