CallTrackingMetrics Updates for GDPR Compliance

CallTrackingMetrics, a provider of call tracking and contact center automation software, has enhanced its products to help customers prepare for the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which goes into effect May 25.

Customers using CallTrackingMetrics have access to new features that support GDPR compliance, such as right to erasure and data minimization, increased access control security, and consent management tools. In addition to the product enhancements, the company also updated privacy policies, help documentation, and support resources to help users get ahead of new requirements.

"Organizations are realizing that even though they are not located in the EU, they need to be GDPR compliant because they have customers or partners in the EU," said Laure Fisher, co-founder and chief operations officer of CallTrackingMetrics, in a statement. "Customers can take comfort knowing that we have many features available to help them configure their accounts in a GDPR-compliant way. We've also completed a thorough analysis of our own security processes and remain committed to being a trusted data partner."

The new compliance features are available under the Marketing and Contact Center plans.

