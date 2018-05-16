Pega Integrates with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions

Pegasystems, a provider of customer engagement software, has integrated Pega Sales Automation and Pega Marketing with LinkedInSales Navigator and LinkedIn Matched Audiences. With access to LinkedIn capabilities within Pega applications, Pega clients can now connect with potential buyers and inform their sales and marketing strategies.

Pega clients can now view LinkedIn profiles and engage buyers via native LinkedIn capabilities within Pega's CRM sales and marketing applications. Pega software uses the AI-powered Pega Customer Decision Hub to analyze customer interactions with companies in real time and suggest the next-best action to take with each targeted prospect on LinkedIn.

Pega Sales Automation's integration with LinkedIn Sales Navigator enables users to do the following

Grow contacts by reviewing relevant LinkedIn profiles and organizational matrixes within Pega Sales Automation and saving leads for later use.

Stay up to date on prospect changes by viewing LinkedIn profiles and feed updates directly on Pega contact profile pages.

Send LinkedIn InMails to prospects from Pega Sales Automation using real-time icebreakers such as noting if they were mentioned in the news.

Pega Marketing users will be able to tap into LinkedIn Matched Audiences capabilities to do the following:

Identify the right audiences on LinkedIn with Pega AI capabilities based on a customer's propensity to buy.

Target with contextually relevant ads at the optimal time on LinkedIn using Pega's AI-powered recommendations.

Update LinkedIn audiences and adjust content and offers in real time based on prospects' latest interactions.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator and LinkedIn Matched Audiences tap into the power of LinkedIn's more than 560 million members to help businesses find and build relationships with prospects and customers through social selling and marketing.

LinkedIn Sales Navigator is available today within Pega Sales Automation, while LinkedIn Matched Audiences will be available within Pega Marketing by the end of 2018.

"The proliferation of digital channels makes today's buyer a constantly moving target for marketers and salespeople. Pega helps engage prospects with the next-best action in real time, even as they jump from channel to channel," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president of product marketing at Pegasystems, in a statement. "Our integration with LinkedIn gives Pega clients a valuable option to connect into the predominant business networking community inside Pega's leading CRM software."

