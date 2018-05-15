Medallia Adds AI to Experience Cloud

Medallia, a provider of customer experience management solutions, has enhanced its Medallia Experience Cloud with new capabilities, including the launch of Medallia Conversations and Medallia VoC Anywhere, both powered by Medallia Athena, artificial intelligence for customer experience.

"Medallia is delivering breakthrough technologies that represent the natural evolution of customer experience management," said Borge Hald, CEO and co-founder of Medallia, in a statement. "We are at the forefront of innovation in customer experience management with new technology that gives companies the power to both understand and improve customer experiences thanks to artificial intelligence and new ways to engage customers in the moment on the communication channels that they use daily."

Today Medallia is introducing the following technology :

Medallia Athena, allowing companies to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to make decisions about how they engage with customers. Medallia Text Analytics, powered by Medallia Athena, applies machine learning and predictive modeling on textual feedback from survey comments, social media, and call center notes. Companies can uncover predictive insights in customer feedback, assign action to the right person at scale and in real time, and understand the potential financial impact from these actions.

Experience Data Platform (XDP), a system of record for all experience data in the company. By capturing every customer interaction across multiple channels and systems, XDP provides a complete timeline of interactions for every customer. It combines customer, feedback, operational, and machine data into a single view to enable individual, segment, and journey level analytics.

Medallia Conversations, a way for companies to engage customers in the moment and enable customers to provide real-time feedback across messaging platforms, such as SMS and Facebook Messenger, on mobile devices. With Conversations, companies can have a bi-directional dialogue with customers and include rich media to enhance the interaction.

VoC Anywhere, allowing companies to engage users and collect feedback natively through any internet-connected device or platform.

Medallia Alchemy, a new design system for both web and mobile CX apps offering an intuitive design, component framework, and open standards-based APIs. This design system is now currently available on both the web and mobile versions of Medallia Experience Cloud.

Medallia Mobile 3.0, built on the new Medallia Alchemy design system, providing mobile access to customer experience feedback and insights for employees at all levels.

