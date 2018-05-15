Infusionsoft Launches an Updated Platform for SMBs

Infusionsoft today launched a new version of its CRM platform for small buisnesses that features a redesigned interface with more than 50 industry-specific templates. The update is designed to enable small businesses "to deliver personalized service even as they grow," says Infusionsoft’s CEO, Clate Mask.

The redesigned interface aims to provide a more intuitive experience for users and offers a number of features, including fully customizable contact record stores for contact info, an ongoing and updated list of contact activity, segmentation capabilities to organize contacts, a sales management pipeline, a reporting dashboard that provides an at-a-glance view of contact activity, and customizable workflows that automate common tasks.

The industry-specific templates are designed to reduce the time it takes to create emails and landing pages for targeted marketing. Examples of the templates include initial coupon or discount, to pair a newsletter or list sign-up with a coupon or initial discount; social media giveaway, to promote a giveaway to social media followers; and free tips guide, to provide tips to prospective customers.

The updated platform also includes a new visual sales pipeline aimed at simplifying the creation of a customizable sales process; a redesigned mobile experience; faster service and redesigned invoices for Infusionsoft Payments, the company’s online payment software; and access to on-demand marketing coaches, as well as 1,500 Infusionsoft partners, for all customers.

“The last fifteen years of working closely with our customers taught us that growth always brings new challenges, and that the chaos of multiple tools and information in various places makes even simple jobs take longer,” Mask says. “The new Infusionsoft platform is built for the everyday small business that needs help organizing customer information and keeping track of tasks so work doesn’t slip through the cracks. They don’t have to be hotshot marketers to deliver personalized service.”

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com