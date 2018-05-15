Captivate and Dstillery Partner to Bring Targeting to Digital-Out-of-Home

Captivate, a location-based digital video network, has formed a strategic partnership with Dstillery, a provider of predictive marketing intelligence, to deepen Captivate's audience targeting and measurement capabilities.

The new solution leverages mobile location data, website browsing behavior, and first-party data, including CRM, to identify which audiences are present in Captivate buildings and measure incremental website traffic driven by exposure to Captivate campaigns.

The partnership represents the first-time data used to target digital campaigns can now be applied to digital out-of-home campaigns and the measurement of incremental website traffic from out-of-home activations. Captivate's advertising partners can now target campaigns based on the activity that's being conducted at work and within the Captivate Class A buildings that have the highest concentration of an ideal audience.

"Location data is now table stakes in the digital-out-of-home world, but our partnership with Dstillery takes this capability to a new, deeper level," said Neil Shapiro, vice president of digital sales at Captivate, in a statement. "By utilizing this scale of targeting, we can now find hard-to-reach audiences that can't be identified based on location data alone. Additionally, by working with Dstillery to measure website visitation driven by Captivate campaigns, we can now offer another important form of attribution for our partners. We're excited about using data-driven targeting to identify hard-to-reach B2B consumers, amplify B2C objectives, and provide measurable results for our clients." "Marketers have seemingly unlimited media choices for reaching consumers today, making it incredibly important that they target their messages as precisely as possible," said Evan Hills, vice president of strategic partnerships at Dstillery, in a statement. "Out-of-home is a powerful traditional channel made all the more impactful in the digital age thanks to the availability of targeting signals. We're thrilled to work with one of the leaders in digital-out-of-home to make our data available for both targeting and measurement."

