Influ2 Launches Person-Based Advertising Platform

Influ2 today launched what it's calling a person-based marketing (PBM) platform, powered by machine learning, that generates and sends personalized advertising.

"Influ2 addresses the flaws associated with account-based marketing (ABM), where the wrong buyers are targeted with repetitive, irrelevant ads," said Influ2 CEO and co-founder Dmitri Lisitski in a statement. "With B2B marketers expected to spend $4.6 billion in advertising in 2018, Influ2 is re-envisioning the concept of the customer journey to help marketers build direct relationships with individuals who influence marketing budgets and strategies."

When a campaign launches in the Influ2 platform, marketers can create the list of individuals whom they want to approach based off the data they have in their internal CRM systems. From there, marketers can individually target high-level decision makers, such as CEOs and chief financial officers, and track results to see who specifically clicked on content, how many times they interacted with the content, and when they engaged.

Influ2 leverages CRM data and anonymous digital footprints to buy ads for customers, which can then be tracked to see, name-by-name, who has viewed and clicked an ad.

"If you are a marketer trying to reach enterprises, ABM won't work," Lisitski said. "ABM isn't cost-effective or actionable. With Influ2, marketers can know who at these companies to target and which ads will best speak to them."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com