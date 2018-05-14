IXACT Contact Integrates with FiveStreet

IXACT Contact, a provider of CRM solutions, has integrated with lead aggregation software provider FiveStreet so that all leads captured by FiveStreet automatically flow into the IXACT Contact database.

FiveStreet allows users to manage all of their leads in one place. FiveStreet works with any online lead vendor that sends leads through email and currently processes leads from more than 100 online vendors.

"This is a huge time-saver for users of both FiveStreet and IXACT Contact, as leads captured in FiveStreet no longer have to be manually re-entered in order to create contact records in IXACT Contact," said Rich Gaasenbeek, IXACT Contact's co-founder and executive vice president, in a statement. "And users can take advantage of IXACT Contact's ability to automatically assign new leads to a targeted drip email lead nurture plan."

>IXACT Contact also offers features for creating monthly eNewsletters, keep-in-touch reminders, drip email campaigns, and detailed contact organization.

