SessionM Adds GDPR Compliance

SessionM, providers of a customer data and engagement platform, unveiled a feature set to help clients comply with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a law that impacts companies that collect, use, and process the personal data of residents of member countries.

"The GDPR is effective this month, but recent studies have shown that the vast majority of companies aren't prepared. This will have a major impact on U.S. organizations that collect, use, and process personal data of EU consumers, with non-compliance carrying massive potential fines," said Andy Dale, general counsel, and vice president of global privacy at SessionM, in a statement. "This feature set is incredibly powerful and equipping SessionM clients with the tools they need to ensure that they can provide the enhanced rights required by the GDPR the moment the regulation goes into effect."

To comply with major components of the regulation, functionality to handle personal data requests is built right into each customer view in the SessionM platform. Because the SessionM platform unifies customer profiles into a single record, client representatives can service requests to opt-out of profiling, forget, modify, or export all personal data.

SessionM allows representatives to export all information in one readable .CSV format. Representatives can view a full ledger of every customer data integration and the source of that data. Downstream systems can be notified of data governance actions and respond accordingly. If a customer requests to have his personal data permanently removed, representatives can remove him directly from the profile. Audit logs, timestamps and reporting also help provide clarity into this regulation. Within customer profiles, representatives can immediately halt the processing of personal data if requested.

To further enhance data agility across the platform, SessionM clients can now export an entire audience to external systems within their marketing stacks, such as messaging platforms or email service providers.

"Our customer data platform is helping the world's most innovative companies gain better control over their data in real time to ensure GDPR readiness and to drive smarter, more impactful engagement with their consumers," said Mark Herrmann, chief product officer at SessionM, in a statement.

