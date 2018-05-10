Catchpoint Bundles Proactive Synthetic Monitoring Capabilities with Free Real User Monitoring

Catchpoint, a provider of digital experience monitoring, today released its Real User Monitoring (RUM) solution, along with existing proactive Synthetic Monitoring, as one unified software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

"Coupled together, synthetic and real user data provide the most unified and complete picture of end-user experience for our customers to understand and optimize their web performance (speed, availability, and reliability) and accelerate time to insight," said Mehdi Daoudi, CEO of Catchpoint, in a statement. "Our RUM capabilities leverage many of the same key features as our Synthetic Monitoring, including the ability to measure real end-user performance from anywhere in the world; rich analytics enabling faster, more accurate issue resolution; and business-impact analysis. Our Dataviews capabilities empower customers to create various data preparation models, allowing them to spend time optimizing their digital experiences rather than wasting time filtering and optimizing queries or hiring expensive consultants."

Catchpoint also released two new features relying on an algorithmic approach: Outage Analyzer, which learns from historical traffic patterns to predict outages, and User Engagement Estimator, which helps companies understand the impact of proposed changes on performance and conversions by simulating what-if scenarios. Catchpoint also leverages its scalable RUM ingestion platform to extend beyond web pages and into single page apps, mobile apps, IoT, and infrastructure telemetry.

Catchpoint's RUM tool captures real end-user interaction data once site visitors enter a site or application, enabling customers to identify their most critical landing pages and conversion paths and prioritize these for performance optimization. The RUM solution allows customers to correlate bottlenecks identified by synthetic monitoring to real end-user behavioral outcomes (for example, transaction abandonments).

Catchpoint's RUM complements its Synthetic Monitoring solution, which proactively measures the speed and availability of APIs, web, and mobile applications from more than 750 global locations on the internet, broadband, last mile, mobile, and cloud. Customers can also deploy Synthetic Monitoring on premises to monitor their digital workforce toolsets, such as Salesforce.com, Microsoft Office 365, and Workday.

"Our decision to provide a Real User Monitoring solution for free to all our Synthetic Monitoring customers as part of one platform is a very natural step," Daoudi said. "Our company prides itself on providing the most extensive data and analytics for both synthetic monitoring and RUM in one unified platform. Our customers will have a stereo vision into their end-users' experiences by combining synthetic monitoring data, which proactively detects and preempts technical problems affecting the digital delivery chain, with RUM data, which quantifies the bottom-line impact."

