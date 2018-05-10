Logo
BodyBGTop
Bidalgo Adds Support for Playable Ads on Facebook and Other Platforms
Users can increase click-through rates of Facebook playables by 50 percent using Bidalgo's AI-based ad automation software and services.
Posted May 10, 2018
Page 1

Bidalgo, a provider of ad creative automation software and services for app marketers, today launched a suite of products and services to support playable ads on Facebook and other leading ad platforms.

The announcement comes as Facebook makes playable ads available on its platform to allow users to sample a game or app before installing it. One of the first Facebook Marketing Partners (FMPs) to support the platform's new playable ad units, Bidalgo also enables advertisers to  deploy playables on Google's Universal App Campaigns (UAC).

Bidalgo provides products and services to support playable ads, including creative design and production, artificial intelligence-based media buying for optimal targeting and placement, and advanced creative analytics tools to show how assets perform against other ads in the same industry. All services are provided free of charge for Bidalgo's fully managed clients, or they can be purchased on a self-serve basis.

Bidalgo has been testing Facebook playables during the program's beta period, and in that time Bidalgo clients have been able to increase click-through rates by 50 percent and average revenue per paying user by 33 percent in just a few weeks.

"We are extremely proud to serve as a trusted marketing partner for Facebook as they roll out this important and increasingly popular ad format," said Peli Beeri, founder and CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. "Our clients have seen promising results with playables on Facebook already and through other channels as well, and our goal is to give them the tools and resources they need to not only get up and running quickly, but to master the format so that they drive performance to take their apps to the top of the charts."

 Print Version
Page 1
To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com
Every month, CRM magazine covers the customer relationship management industry and beyond. To subscribe, please visit http://www.destinationCRM.com/subscribe/.
Search
Popular Articles
 

 BodyBGRight
Home | Get CRM Magazine | CRM eWeekly | CRM Topic Centers | CRM Industry Solutions | CRM News | Viewpoints | Web Events | Events Calendar
DestinationCRM.com RSS Feeds RSS Feeds | About destinationCRM | Advertise | Getting Covered | Report Problems | Contact Us
 
© 2000 - , CRM Media, a division of Information Today, Inc. (ITI)
PRIVACY/COOKIES POLICY