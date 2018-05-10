Bidalgo Adds Support for Playable Ads on Facebook and Other Platforms

Bidalgo, a provider of ad creative automation software and services for app marketers, today launched a suite of products and services to support playable ads on Facebook and other leading ad platforms.

The announcement comes as Facebook makes playable ads available on its platform to allow users to sample a game or app before installing it. One of the first Facebook Marketing Partners (FMPs) to support the platform's new playable ad units, Bidalgo also enables advertisers to deploy playables on Google's Universal App Campaigns (UAC).

Bidalgo provides products and services to support playable ads, including creative design and production, artificial intelligence-based media buying for optimal targeting and placement, and advanced creative analytics tools to show how assets perform against other ads in the same industry. All services are provided free of charge for Bidalgo's fully managed clients, or they can be purchased on a self-serve basis.

Bidalgo has been testing Facebook playables during the program's beta period, and in that time Bidalgo clients have been able to increase click-through rates by 50 percent and average revenue per paying user by 33 percent in just a few weeks.

"We are extremely proud to serve as a trusted marketing partner for Facebook as they roll out this important and increasingly popular ad format," said Peli Beeri, founder and CEO of Bidalgo, in a statement. "Our clients have seen promising results with playables on Facebook already and through other channels as well, and our goal is to give them the tools and resources they need to not only get up and running quickly, but to master the format so that they drive performance to take their apps to the top of the charts."

