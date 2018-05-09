Confirmit Launches B2B Account Health

Confirmit has launched Account Health, a solution to help stakeholders in business-to-business companies understand the health of their account portfolios and manage revenue risks from the front line through to executive management.

The solution directly addresses the toughest challenges facing account management and customer success teams in B2B companies. These groups typically manage large client portfolios, work to aggressive targets, and are inundated with data against a backdrop of competing deadlines. Account Health collates and analyzes multiple data sources to guide the decision-making process.

Confirmit Account Health provides a customer experience headlines feed, highlighting the impact of customer experience on the most important key performance indicators, such as revenue-at-risk. The solution combines feedback from account management teams internally with insights from customer feedback.

It offers flexibility for calculating the risk factors related to account health, based on all available customer, employee, and business data sources.

And, by linking to key business metrics, such as revenue renewal rate, lifetime value, user adoption, or engagement, stakeholders are guided to take actions.

"Businesses that sell to other businesses have unique needs: The business proposition is typically multi-faceted, the purchasing cycle longer, the customer journey more complex, and many more stakeholders are involved than the B2C journey," said Claire Sporton, senior vice president for CX innovation at Confirmit, in a statement. "The stakes are high. Individual client relationships can be worth millions, so businesses need to enable the front line to prioritize resources across their portfolios by quantifying loyalty and risk and acting on it. This is where Confirmit Account Health comes in." "Confirmit's software is used to run the world's largest customer experience programs and is uniquely suited to support the complex and varied needs of multinational B2B organizations," said Terry Lawlor, executive vice president of product management at Confirmit, in a statement. "We are looking forward to working with more of our customers to help them empower and inspire their employees to drive improvements in customer experience that help them achieve their desired business outcomes."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com