Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution, Salesforce Integration

Lucidchart, providers of a cloud-based visual productivity platform, today released the Lucidchart Sales Solution to help sales teams work visually. Lucidchart Sales Solution provides diagramming and account mapping software that delivers insight at every stage of the sales cycle.

"Lucidchart has changed how business, engineering, and operations teams communicate, so we're delighted to extend this powerful solution to sales teams," said Karl Sun, CEO of Lucidchart, in a statement. "Thousands of sales professionals already rely on Lucidchart to work better together. As we've talked to these customers, we've identified unique problems faced by all roles in the sales organization, and we're excited to now provide a tailored solution that makes it easy for teams to stay on the same page and collaborate in real time."

The Lucidchart Sales Solution benefits the entire sales organization. Sales reps can visualize complex sales with account maps so they can identify key stakeholders, determine next steps to closed-won, and accelerate deal cycles. Sales leadership can gain an overview of all accounts to forecast and provide coaching. Sales operations/enablement can create scalable processes that can be shared with the entire organization. Sales engineers can build on-brand diagrams to clearly demonstrate ROI to customers.

As part of this sales offering, Lucidchart also announced an integration with Salesforce.com. Users can now automatically import their Salesforce contacts into Lucidchart to build account maps and determine the best path to sale. Because these account maps are centrally owned and managed in Salesforce, leadership can keep essential information within the company.

