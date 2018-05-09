Smart Communications to Scale Support on AWS

Smart Communications, an enterprise customer conversations company, plans to support its SmartCOMM, SmartCORR for Salesforce, and SmartCaaS solutions on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, in addition to its co-located data centers. This decision provides additional deployment flexibility to the company's cloud and hybrid-cloud options.

"The selection of AWS supports our commitment to help our customers deliver the most meaningful customer conversations possible, while adhering to increasingly complicated global data privacy laws," said Simon Tindal, chief technology officer at Smart Communications, in a statement. "It also supports our aggressive growth plans by allowing us to efficiently extend our reach into other regions and giving our customers full flexibility."

Due to the growing stringency of international privacy and data protection laws, Smart Communications has experienced increased demand to support AWS across Asia, the Pacific, and continental Europe and by customers in the United States and the United Kingdom that have selected AWS as their cloud deployment models.

AWS provides an infrastructure platform in the cloud, with data center locations in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, and Australia. Smart Communications will leverage the full complement of the AWS Platform as a Service (PaaS) to provide SaaS operations similar to the company's U.S. and U.K. co-located data centers.

"AWS is a mature, scalable, and secure globally enabled environment," Tindal said. "These factors ensure that the appropriate resources will always be available to meet customers' fluctuating demands."

Delivery on the AWS infrastructure will begin rollout to key customers and partners during the third quarter of 2018, with general availability in the fourth quarter.

