Oracle Expands Marketing Cloud Integrations

Oracle today announced new product integrations within the Oracle Marketing Cloud, linking Oracle Eloqua with 6sense, Demandbase, PathFactory, and Mintigo to deliver data-driven insights to sales teams.

The integration with 6sense is designed to help sales teams increase pipeline conversions leveraging artificial intelligence-powered in-market predictions from the 6sense Demand Orchestration Platform to offer a unified view of account activity that includes the prospect's anonymous website intent, competitor research, and other relevant need-based intent.

"Understanding as much as possible of an account's behavior provides a competitive edge to sales organizations to convert pipeline to revenue," said Amar Doshi, vice president of product at 6sense, in a statement. "Many of our customers that use Oracle's Eloqua Profiler and rely on 6sense AI have asked for an integrated experience to support their account-based marketing and sales efforts. We're excited to be a part of this customer-driven initiative for B2B companies."

The integration with Demandbase is designed to help sales teams by delivering AI-enabled intent data and insights from Demandbase's Conversion Solution within Oracle Eloqua.

"Marketers need to work hand-in-hand with sales teams across the entire buying cycle," said Dom Lindars, vice president of product at Demandbase, in a statement. "We're excited to be part of the launch for Oracle's Sales Tools Extensions with our Conversion Solution, which will allow sales teams to truly understand the behavior and needs of their target accounts and increase their close rates."

The integration with PathFactory (formerly LookBookHQ) gives sales teams rich, actionable insight into buyer education, based on how leads and accounts are engaging with content. The integration provides a full summary of content engagement after the click, including assets viewed in session, time spent, and account rollup, within a contact's profile in Oracle Eloqua and allows for the exploration of other contacts at the same account.

"Our ability to show the depth and quality of leads' engagement, coupled with the ability to see total engagement at account level over time, equips sales with a powerful extension to Oracle Eloqua Profiler," said Stephen Streich, vice president of product and engineering at PathFactory, in a statement. "And this, in turn, provides better alignment between sales and marketing teams on buyer readiness and content performance."

The integration with Mintigo enables sales teams to learn, discover, and engage prospective buyers with personalization at scale. The new product seamlessly integrates Mintigo's AI-powered prospecting application, Sales Coach 360, with Oracle Eloqua Sales Tools.

"Prospecting is hard, and the current CRM solutions do very little to enable sellers to engage their prospective buyers intelligently," said Atul Kumar, chief product officer at Mintigo, in a statement. "Understanding who is in-market to buy, why, when, and how you should engage them is critical in achieving positive outcomes. This is what Oracle Eloqua Profiler and Mintigo's Sales Coach 360 deliver to sales."

Oracle Marketing Cloud is part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite.

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com