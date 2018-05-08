Seismic Acquires SAVO Group

The combined company offers an expanded portfolio of sales and marketing enablement products.
Posted May 8, 2018
The new solution aims to empower salespeople by providing them with a single source for their training, coaching, and collateral needs.
The integration brings prescriptive content delivery to Salesforce.
Seismic will leverage Microsoft Azure Machine Learning and Microsoft Cognitive Services to add artificial intelligence to its marketing and sales enablement solutions.
Seismic's latest update allows sales and marketing teams to power content collaboration with Salesforce opportunity data, streamlining content collection, revisions and feedback.
SAVO Group has added a web application to its SAVO/KnowledgeTree sales enablement offering.