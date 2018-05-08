LookBookHQ Introduces Content Insight and Activation Engine and Changes Name to PathFactory

LookBookHQ today launched PathFactory, a content insight and activation engine to help B2B marketers connect audiences at all lifecycle stages with the information they need, wherever they engage.

To reflect the company's vision to power data-driven content delivery and provide marketers with a path to greater relevance, insight, and revenue, LookBookHQ has also changed its name to PathFactory.

PathFactory provides decision support to analyze what is and isn't working to generate pipeline and revenue and automates content delivery. It gathers external visitor and account data, analyzes content using artificial intelligence, and combines that information with the engagement data it collects to build a complete understanding of the role of content in the buyer's journey as well as the impact it has on pipeline and revenue. The engine uses this data and insight to activate content and connect buyers with the most relevant information when they need it.

"Today's audiences are used to smart, active content experiences like they've come to expect from Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon. B2B marketing is all about content consumption, so it's time to be just as smart with our buyer's attention. The marketer with the best content insight and activation wins. That is what we are here to help our customers do," said Mark Attila Opauszky, CEO of PathFactory, in a statement. "To make content insight and activation truly real, we needed to dramatically expand the breadth and quality of the dataset that's powering it," said Nick Edouard, president and chief product officer at PathFactory, in a statement. "Anyone can serve a content recommendation; the science is delivering the right recommendation. Until now, no one has connected content engagement with a deep understanding of the actual content, the visitor, and the impact it has on pipeline and revenue. Without this, you can't deliver personalized content experiences at scale, at least, not ones that turn visitors into buyers."

