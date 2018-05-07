4 Lessons From Adventure Racing That Apply to Enterprise Consulting

Running through the wilderness, kayaking down rivers, and biking up mountains, are all components of my favorite hobby—adventure racing. Perhaps the most challenging and whirlwind aspect of it is competing nearly 36 hours straight outdoors in the harshest elements as my teammates and I push each other beyond our physical and mental limits.

What is adventure racing? It’s a multidisciplinary team sport across the unmarked wilderness that involves running, hiking, kayaking, and mountain biking in search for various checkpoints plotted across the vast course. The winner is selected not by the fastest time, but by how many checkpoints they retrieve in the least amount of time.

I complete one of these races nearly every year. It’s grueling, but it’s a great opportunity to bond with my team (my brother-in-law and some of my friends), tackle challenges, and literally get lost in the woods over the weekend.

It’s probably no surprise that an adrenaline junky like myself thrives in the fast-paced world of enterprise consulting at Bullhorn, the global leader in CRM and operations software for the recruitment industry. It’s the thrill of getting out there, the chance to build new relationships, and the opportunity to help clients achieve new levels of work productivity and business growth that keeps me engaged as an enterprise executive.

What lessons can I apply from my favorite pastime to my career and my customers? Here are a few of my favorite ones:

1. Develop a strategic plan—and constantly review it. Before racing, my teammates and I ensure that we create a strategic game plan. We don’t know what hurdles the exact course will contain, so we scour the area via maps and study the geography via images as much as possible so that we’re prepared for any type of terrain. Especially important to every race is bringing devices to make clean water. Because we’re drinking out of streams, rivers, and puddles, we need to bring iodine tablets and filters to prevent illness.

Back at work, strategic planning in enterprise consulting is absolutely critical to success. Before consulting prospects, we do our homework. We research their competitive stances, their value propositions, their media coverage, their social media presence, etc., so we fully understand what the company does, the goals they’re trying to achieve, and how they fit into their respective industry. The same is true for customers—before any big meeting, we develop a plan for how we’re going to approach the conversation or the project. We need to be prepared for everything, and we continually review our plan with our entire team to make sure we’re executing against it.

2. Overcome obstacles with perseverance. When we’re racing, it’s inevitable that we’re going to get hurt. We’re frantically running on uneven terrain, careening down jagged mountains, and kayaking in rushing water. As a result, we must be mentally tough to overcome all the elements, including the sweltering heat and humidity in the summer. Persistence is key. When my team members and I feel like we’ve hit mental walls in the race—and trust me, there are guaranteed to be many walls—we take a moment to visualize the problems and strategize for how we’re going to go over, around, or through them.

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com