CrossInstall Launches Creatives as a Service

CrossInstall, a provider of programmatic interactive mobile ads, has unveiled Creatives as a Service (CaaS), a unit dedicated to producing playable ad units across major networks, like Facebook, Google UAC, Snap, and others.</>

CrossInstall playables enable consumers to experience an application before they download it by playing a version of it directly within the ad unit. The service includes creative iteration, storyboarding, design, development, and QA.

Advertisers can receive new creative builds every four, eight, or 12 weeks. Packaging is dependent on individual network and platform requirements, and CrossInstall provides versions of the creative with weekly dynamic parameter (variable testing) selections.

"Clients love our playable ad units, and they consistently ask to leverage them on other networks," said Georgia Herdener,CrossInstall's vice president of partnerships, in a statement. "Buying playable units outright is always more difficult than advertisers expect because of issues surrounding creative optimizations, SDK environments, file size requirements, and more. Our programmatic experience gives us the added advantage of using dynamic parameter and interaction rate tracking to produce fully optimized, high-quality playables. We're excited to offer our clients the flexibility to use these creatives across top networks such as Facebook, Google and more."

Facebook announced CrossInstall as a playable provider in its inaugural release of the product on the Facebook platform. The playables encourage more user engagement and can be used with video.

Gram Games, a global mobile entertainment studio and the developer of global hits "1010!," "Merged!," "Merge Dragons!," and others, leveraged CrossInstall's playable ads to promote "Merge Dragons!" on Facebook. The ad units outperformed video ads for user engagement and ROI metrics, driving a 25 percent to 30 percent gain in return on ad spend after just a few optimizations and creative iterations.

"We appreciate CrossInstall's focus on tailoring the playable on a consistent basis through dynamic parameters, theme, and character updates, and creative experience iterations to help us reach our goals," said Tatyana Bogatyreva, head of user acquisition at Gram Games, in a statement.>

In the coming months, CrossInstall plans to provide a self-serve dashboard to deliver creative insights as well as ad spend and quality reporting.

"Our goal is to provide a self-serve, real-time analytics dashboard where advertisers can get their hands dirty with playable optimizations and reporting," said CrossInstall's CEO, Jeff Marshall, in a statement. "Advertisers will also be able to configure their own packaged builds based on dynamic parameter selections of their choosing. Eventually, clients will be able to view install, post-install, and ROI performance per creative and dynamic parameter setting. From there, we can work alongside clients to iterate and optimize their creatives to drive the best results and meet their goals."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com