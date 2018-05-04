Satisfi Labs Expands AI Conversation Platform into Tourism and Attractions

Satisfi Labs, a provider of artificial intelligence conversational platforms, has expanded into the tourism industry with launches at Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium Tennessee, Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, the Roger Williams Park Zoo, and the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Each venue has a custom platform that includes ticketing, exhibit details, food and beverage options, and more. All of the platforms are location-based so guests are provided answers specifically based on the attraction they are visiting.

"Over 375 million people in North America visit theme parks annually, and as that number increases, the demand for a seamless experience grows as well," said Don White, CEO and co-founder of Satisfi Labs, in a statement. "The integration of AI and superior tech is integral for parks, museums, and other venues to create valuable and successful interactions with guests. We're ecstatic at the enthusiasm our partners have shown for the platform and the high volume of engagement they've seen from visitors." "We have a wide variety of guests who visit our attractions every day, and they are all looking for answers to their questions on different channels," said Mary Phillips, director of marketing at Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and Ripley's Tennessee attractions, in a statement. "In today's fast-paced world, families have more choices than ever. When they choose to visit our attractions, it is important for us to engage with our guests instantaneously. The dynamic new AI platform Satisfi Labs created with us has saved our team approximately 20 hours per week in guest experience and customer service inquiries." "When our team began thinking of new ways to enhance engagement between the zoo and our visitors, we knew a regular chatbot wouldn't do. Satisfi Labs' custom developed platform engages visitors in a lively conversation and adds another layer to the fun and educational trip we aim to provide all of our visitors with," said Brooke Fairman, director of development at the Roger Williams Park Zoo, in a statement. "The bot's performance is beating our expectations with over 150 conversations a day. We look forward to more efficiency growth over the next year."

