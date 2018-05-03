TechTarget Releases Updated Priority Engine

TechTarget, a provider of B2B technology purchase intent data and services, has updated its IT Deal Alert Priority Engine platform to improve account-based marketing performance, increase sales productivity, and maximize demand generation.

The latest release of Priority Engine expands access to total buying teams at active accounts and showcases rich purchase details, such as installed technologies, vendor shortlists, and specific, relevant topical interests.

Priority Engine is a cloud-based platform that delivers direct, real-time access to the most active accounts ranked by their level of purchase intent and engagement.

Priority Engine enhancements include streamlined integration with Salesforce.com through the Priority Engine widget, which provides a top-line account dashboard that allows sales reps to assess whether accounts are worth calling, who at the accounts they should call, and what they should say. Portable account and prospect intelligence from every prospect record via a persistent URL can be embedded in any browser or system.

Marketers can also use the system to pinpoint active accounts. Priority Engine uncovers relevant research for active accounts within more than 700 very specific tech markets and delivers actual, opted-in prospects performing solutions research. Priority Engine identifies all active members of the buying team with further access to buying team contacts via a partnership with DiscoverOrg.

Marketers can filter on a wide range of topical variables, vendors being considered, installed technologies, and more within Priority Engine to create highly targeted account and prospect lists and then execute demand campaigns through integration with major marketing automation systems.

"The sales-to-marketing handoff can be one of the most challenging aspects of implementing modern marketing strategies, especially ABM. To properly inform and empower salespeople, you must be able to pass along valuable account-level insights with each lead, and few systems or workflows support this," said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget, in a statement. "Priority Engine addresses this challenge by providing a persistent and portable account link that can be embedded within any existing sales or marketing systems."

Print Version Page 1

To contact the editors, please email editor@destinationCRM.com