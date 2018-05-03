Take Your Company’s Customer Experience Efforts to the Community

Customer experience (CX) is the new marketing battlefront. That’s according to Gartner, based on its 2017 Customer Experience in Marketing Survey, which found that more than two-thirds of marketers say their employers compete on the basis of CX, and that this is expected to quickly rise to 81 percent.

That means marketers must keep a constant pulse on CX throughout the journey with a brand. Falling short on this sets marketing up for a tougher battle. Connecting with the customer at all points puts you in the enviable position to exceed expectations and exceed satisfaction, loyalty, and advocacy.

The trick is to plan the journey from start to finish. In a very simplified format, four plot points are essential to winning in CX management. Forgoing one or a combination of any can put you and your brand in a compromised position. And at all four points, your CX management efforts can be greatly aided by your brand’s community, comprised of your customers, fans, and even employees outside the marketing department.

Discovery

This is the first leg of the journey, where your brand is introduced to the customer. This might be the result of a marketing piece, a recommendation from a friend or colleague, a tangential mention on social media, or a Google search result. But the numbers show that community is emerging as the most effective way to connect:

The picture these numbers paint is clear: Potential customers would much rather hear from their peers than they would from you. When the discovery process begins with a warm introduction in the context of a trusted community, you’ve already set the stage for better CX.

Engagement

The second plot point is the tour. This entails reviewing your marketing, poking around a branded website, and perhaps even giving you a call or ping on social media. They’re getting to know you.

Again, your brand’s community can play a pivotal role in a smooth, and effective, ride. More than anywhere else, this community steers your customer journey. How you manage this community will have a profound effect, not only on the way customers experience your brand, but on how well you can leverage that experience for further growth.

Time and time again, we witness online communities fostering a sense of belonging that will bear serious fruit when it comes time to convert. A well-managed and vibrant community not only makes engagement a whole lot easier, but on its own can actively cultivate leads.

